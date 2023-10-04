On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council approved several changes, effective immediately.

Perhaps most notably, there are changes being made to the notification-of-transfer windows across all sports. This includes reducing the number of total days from 60 to 45 in both the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), and a reduction from 60 to 45 consecutive days for both men's and women's basketball.

For both the FBS and FCS, the first transfer portal window will be a 30-day period beginning on the Monday after FBS conference championship games are played, which is Dec. 4, and running through early January. There is an exception for student-athletes on teams that compete in the College Football Playoff, which allows for an additional five-day transfer window in January. Then, in the spring, a second transfer window of 15 days takes place "during the second half of April."

Unlike football, the individual transfer portal windows for men's basketball and women's basketball are consecutive. A 45-day window begins for each on the the Monday after Selection Sunday, which is when the 68-team fields for the men's and women's NCAA Division I basketball tournaments are announced. The 2024 Selection Sunday event is scheduled to take place on March 17 for both men's and women's basketball.

"In both men's and women's basketball, the council determined that a 45-day window that concludes on or before May 1 best enables coaches to understand their current rosters, provides stability for student-athletes remaining at the school as they prepare for summer basketball, and encourages student-athletes who intend to transfer to do so before final exams at their current schools and summer school application deadlines at most campuses," Lynda Tealer, chair of the council and deputy athletics director at Florida, said. "Moving forward, we will continue to evaluate the impact of transfer windows on student-athletes, coaches and athletics programs."

Per the Division Council, in all other sports, windows will be modified to the following:

-Fall sports: 30 days in the fall, beginning seven days after a sport's championship selection, and 15 days in the spring (May 1-15).

-Winter sports: 45 days, beginning seven days after championship selection.

-Spring sports: 30 days in the spring, beginning seven days after a sport's championship selection, and 15 days in the fall (Dec. 1-15).

The D-I council also noted that data from the first year of the notification-of-transfer windows showed that 61% of student-athletes who transferred to new schools entered into the NCAA transfer portal within the first 30 days.

According to the Division I Council's update, the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee "supported 45-day windows as preferable to previously introduced 30-day windows."

Cody Shimp, chair of the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and former baseball student-athlete at St. Bonaventure, was happy with the resolution.

"We are pleased the student-athlete voice was acknowledged and emphasized as part of the conversation about amending transfer windows," Shimp said. "We are happy that the council was able to find common ground and push forward a 45-day window to continue to provide a reasonable period of time for student-athletes to make rational and informed decisions about their athletic and academic futures."

Of note, the changes are specifically regarding when student-athletes can enter the transfer portal. A student-athlete does not have to choose or enroll at their new school during that time period. There is an exception for graduate students, who can enter the transfer portal at any time.