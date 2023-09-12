Just three weeks ago the Iowa Athletic Department was informed that starting defensive tackle and sixth-year senior Noah Shannon would be suspended for the year due to his involvement in the sports gambling investigation. After a 21-day appeal process, Shannon and the Hawkeyes were informed that the ruling would be upheld, and the Oswego, Illinois native would miss the entirety of the season. This also means his college football career is over, as 2023 was his final year of eligibility.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LaXJrIEZlcmVudHogc2F5cyB0aGF0IE5vYWggU2hhbm5vbuKAmXMg TkNBQSBhcHBlYWwgd2FzIGRlbmllZC4gSGUgd2lsbCBub3QgcGxheSB0aGlz IHNlYXNvbiwgYW5kIGhpcyBjb2xsZWdlIGNhcmVlciBhcyBhIHBsYXllciBp cyBvdmVyLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVsaW90IENsb3VnaCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdo KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzAxNjcwMzk5NDU1NDE2MzQxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PlNlcHRlbWJlciAxMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

"That puts it to rest," Kirk Ferentz said on Tuesday. "I'm not sure what went into the decision, but what I can tell you is that Noah is just a tremendous young man. He came back to his sixth year. He's a highly respected leader in our locker room and certainly with our coaching staff. He's been honest throughout this whole process, very transparent. About as honest as you can be. I want to emphasize he did not break any laws. He is guilty of an NCAA violation. Very up front about that." Ferentz remains adamant that he isn't happy with the NCAA's final ruling. "Basically I don't agree or understand, quite frankly, the decision, especially when it comes to the severity of the punishment," Ferentz said. "To me, it's really disappointing, especially considering our current environment right now, which believe me, the last couple months I'm a lot more in tune to that than previously." "Probably the most disappointing thing, the panel that heard the appeal had an opportunity to do something, make a decision that to me would reflect reason and also reflect the changing environment," Ferentz continued. "They failed to do so. We'll move on. Just disappointed on that front, certainly."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LaXJrIEZlcmVudHogb24gTm9haFNoYW5ub27igJlzIGFwcGVhbCBi ZWluZyBkZW5pZWQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9jSVlma1EzYlQy Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vY0lZZmtRM2JUMjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBF bGlvdCBDbG91Z2ggKEBFbGlvdENsb3VnaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FbGlvdENsb3VnaC9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMTY4MjIxNTY2MTI1 Njg3MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Though Shannon won't be able to participate this season, he'll remain with the program. "Our goal is to keep him with the program, keep him close, have him remain as a part of the team," Ferentz said. "Obviously he can't play, but he's run a heck of a race, and we are really disappointed with the whole thing." A definitive title won't be given to Shannon, but he'll help where he can for the remainder of the season. "We'll put him to work in a lot of ways," Ferentz said. "To have his experience, expertise with us on a daily basis, mentor some younger guys. Every year we have the young guys that are going through a really tough transition, just like he did six years ago. That could be invaluable. "We'll keep him busy. I think it's good for him to be busy. It is an unfortunate turn of events, but we'll put him to work, that's for sure."