NCAA Upholds Noah Shannon Suspension Following Appeal
Just three weeks ago the Iowa Athletic Department was informed that starting defensive tackle and sixth-year senior Noah Shannon would be suspended for the year due to his involvement in the sports gambling investigation.
After a 21-day appeal process, Shannon and the Hawkeyes were informed that the ruling would be upheld, and the Oswego, Illinois native would miss the entirety of the season. This also means his college football career is over, as 2023 was his final year of eligibility.
"That puts it to rest," Kirk Ferentz said on Tuesday. "I'm not sure what went into the decision, but what I can tell you is that Noah is just a tremendous young man. He came back to his sixth year. He's a highly respected leader in our locker room and certainly with our coaching staff. He's been honest throughout this whole process, very transparent. About as honest as you can be. I want to emphasize he did not break any laws. He is guilty of an NCAA violation. Very up front about that."
Ferentz remains adamant that he isn't happy with the NCAA's final ruling.
"Basically I don't agree or understand, quite frankly, the decision, especially when it comes to the severity of the punishment," Ferentz said. "To me, it's really disappointing, especially considering our current environment right now, which believe me, the last couple months I'm a lot more in tune to that than previously."
"Probably the most disappointing thing, the panel that heard the appeal had an opportunity to do something, make a decision that to me would reflect reason and also reflect the changing environment," Ferentz continued. "They failed to do so. We'll move on. Just disappointed on that front, certainly."
Though Shannon won't be able to participate this season, he'll remain with the program.
"Our goal is to keep him with the program, keep him close, have him remain as a part of the team," Ferentz said. "Obviously he can't play, but he's run a heck of a race, and we are really disappointed with the whole thing."
A definitive title won't be given to Shannon, but he'll help where he can for the remainder of the season.
"We'll put him to work in a lot of ways," Ferentz said. "To have his experience, expertise with us on a daily basis, mentor some younger guys. Every year we have the young guys that are going through a really tough transition, just like he did six years ago. That could be invaluable.
"We'll keep him busy. I think it's good for him to be busy. It is an unfortunate turn of events, but we'll put him to work, that's for sure."