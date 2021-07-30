Nebraska lands commitment from Illinois offensive lineman Valen Erickson

The Nebraska football team picked up their ninth commitment of the 2022 cycle on Friday.

Chicago St. Rita offensive lineman Valen Erickson officially pulled the trigger for the Big Red.

The 6-foot-6, 315 pound Erickson visited NU back in early June and was back in Lincoln this weekend to make his commitment official.

He becomes the first offensive line commit in the Huskers 2022 class and the third commitment overall from the June 4 recruiting weekend.

Look for Nebraska to take potentially one more offensive linemen in their 2022 class, and around 13 to 14 recruits overall.