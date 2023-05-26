Michigan State has once again added to its roster through the transfer portal. Former Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown has committed to the Spartans, he announced on Friday.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1k3V0F3OExsdTUiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZN1dBdzhMbHU1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhZGlsbGFj IEJyb3duIChAYWxhbnRlYnJvd24zKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2FsYW50ZWJyb3duMy9zdGF0dXMvMTY2MjIwNDI2OTUzMTkzODgx OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMjYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Brown, who just finished his third season with the Cornhuskers in 2022, visited Michigan State on April 18 and reported an offer from the Spartans on April 20. He will have up to two years of eligibility remaining because of the exemption of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown, listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, played in every game for Nebraska during the 2022 season with 10 starts at wide receiver. He had 16 receptions for 191 yards, setting career highs in both categories. In 29 career games with the Huskers, Brown caught 22 passes for 262 yards (11.9 yards per reception). During his time at Nebraska, he also returned 16 kickoffs for 284 yards (17.8 yards per return). Additionally, Brown has recorded 17 career rushing yards.

Photo courtesy of Alante Brown's Twitter account

Born in East Lansing, Michigan and raised in Chicago, Illinois (Simeon High School), Brown originally committed to Michigan State in June of 2018 after decommitting from Miami of Ohio. However, Brown later decommitted from Michigan State in January of 2019 and explored his options. After a number of visits at different programs, he committed to Texas Tech, only to decide instead to attend St. Thomas More Prep School in Connecticut for one year. Ultimately, Brown signed with Nebraska as part of the Cornhuskers' 2020 Class. At Michigan State, Brown joins a 2023 wide receivers room that features Tre Mosley, Christian Fitzpatrick, Montorie Foster Jr., Tyrell Henry, Antonio Gates Jr., Jaron Glover and others. The addition of Brown is a big for the Spartans. Michigan State’s wide receivers room has lost several key contributors from the 2022 season. Keon Coleman, who led MSU in the multiple receiving categories last season, entered the transfer portal on April 30 and has since committed to Florida State. Meanwhile, Jayden Reed, Michigan State’s most productive receiver over the past three seasons combined, was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Additionally, during the first transfer portal window in December, wide receiver Germie Bernard transferred out of the program after one season and went to Washington. With the addition of Brown, Michigan State has now added 17 players to the roster through the transfer portal and junior college ranks since the 2022 season ended. He is the first wide receiver in that group. To keep up with all of the Spartans' transfer portal activity, please check the Spartans Illustrated tracker.