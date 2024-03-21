Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Moussa Mbenge

School: Moline

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: TE/DE

Twitter: @Moussa_bang08

Instagram: Moussa_bang08

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Badlands Fitness Moline Il

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17691929/653729064bb2690e2c0ff1b7

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a hardworking athlete willing to go the extra mile, I’m also going into the medical field profession so schooling is extremely important for me

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing with my teammates, off-season lifting with the entire team.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Myles Garrett, he uses strength and finesse when he is pass rushing.