New: 2026 TE/DE Moussa Mbengue
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Moussa Mbenge
School: Moline
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 235 pounds
Position: TE/DE
Twitter: @Moussa_bang08
Instagram: Moussa_bang08
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Badlands Fitness Moline Il
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17691929/653729064bb2690e2c0ff1b7
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’m a hardworking athlete willing to go the extra mile, I’m also going into the medical field profession so schooling is extremely important for me
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing with my teammates, off-season lifting with the entire team.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Myles Garrett, he uses strength and finesse when he is pass rushing.