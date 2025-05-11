Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 11, 2025
New 2027 targets react to Nebraska offers, talk plans to visit
circle avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese

Nebraska has made a flurry of new 2027 and 2028 offers over the last week as the coaching staff has hit the road hard, seeing top 2026 targets, expanding the 2027 board and getting a head start with 2028 standouts.

The Huskers have some momentum in the 2027 cycle since landing four-star quarterback Trae Taylor. Recent offers from the program have made a fast impression on some fast-rising prospects. Here's the latest on double-digit new targets added to Nebraska's recruiting board over the last week.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In