New DL Weston Kramer looking forward to playing with Hoosiers, in Big Ten

Coming out of high school, Weston Kramer had just one offer and that was from Northern Illinois University.

Kramer made the most of the opportunity, starting 30 of 45 games with the Huskies from 2017 until 2020. He would wrap up his career at NIU with 97 total tackles, 38 solo stops, 3.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for a loss and two pass break-ups. He also earned All-MAC Second Team honors last year, ending 2020 with 17 tackles, a sack and three tackles-for-a-loss in six games.

This week, the new Indiana defensive lineman told the media he simply showed up each day and worked.

"When I was at Northern Illinois, I just trained hard and tried to make myself better every single day," Kramer said.

With his career at Northern Illinois over and a degree in hand, Kramer entered the NCAA Transfer Portal for one last season and decided to come to Bloomington, fulfilling a goal of playing in the Big Ten.

"I just kind of wanted to play in the Big Ten. Felt like I could after playing at NIU after four years. Thought why not try out it, thought it would be fun," Kramer told the media.

Kramer acknowledged that he had a few options from other schools, but once he talked to the coaching staff at Indiana, he knew he wanted to be a Hoosier.

"I had a couple other options, but after talking to the coaches, Coach (Kevin) Peoples and Coach (Tom) Allen, I felt it was the right place for me. I felt like it was a good fit for me," Kramer said.

Allen felt the same, saying Kramer brings quite a bit to Bloomington.

"Weston brings a great motor and toughness that we need on our defensive line. He will help disrupt the run game and get after the quarterback on third downs. Weston is a welcome addition and adds quality depth to our line," Allen said.

Kramer agrees with his new head coach, especially when it comes to disrupting the running game of opposing teams.

"I am going to be playing more of a three tech. I’ve been pretty good in the run game over the past years. My pass rushing game has been pretty good as well," Kramer said.

As for what set Indiana apart, Kramer admitted it was the coaching staff and Indiana's defense.

"I thought the coaching staff seemed like they knew what they were talking about and pretty good coaches. I like the way they use their defensive tackles, move them around quite a bit. I do pretty well with that. I had been hearing about how the defense was and being a part of the defense here is pretty exciting," Kramer said.