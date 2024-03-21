New: Meet 2025 DB Antonio Moore
Name: Antonio Moore
School: Warren Township
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @MooreAntonio24
Instagram: daofficial_antonio
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Passion & consistency (PAC) , going to start going to WIN
Hudl:
http://www.hudl.com/v/2NDDA2
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
passionate , speed, awareness, intelligence,coordination , a leader , mental strength , coverage
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Proving all the doubters wrong and having the junior season that i had
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
As a safety i like brian dawkins and ed reed, I just like how violent they play at safety and like taking what they do and applying it to my game