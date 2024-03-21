Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Antonio Moore

School: Warren Township

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @MooreAntonio24

Instagram: daofficial_antonio

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Passion & consistency (PAC) , going to start going to WIN

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/v/2NDDA2

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

passionate , speed, awareness, intelligence,coordination , a leader , mental strength , coverage

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Proving all the doubters wrong and having the junior season that i had

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

As a safety i like brian dawkins and ed reed, I just like how violent they play at safety and like taking what they do and applying it to my game