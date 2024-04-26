New: Meet 2026 RB Edward Rosales
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Edward Rosales
School: Harvard
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 145 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @EdwardRosalese
Instagram: Edward._.rosales
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18043058/654718f2b3d3030adcc95fe1
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I feel like I’m a solid player and I could improve the atmosphere of a team and just build a culture
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Improving throughout the season
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Blake corum beacuse he works for everything and he is humble for everything