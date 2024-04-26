Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Edward Rosales

School: Harvard

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 145 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @EdwardRosalese

Instagram: Edward._.rosales

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18043058/654718f2b3d3030adcc95fe1

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I feel like I’m a solid player and I could improve the atmosphere of a team and just build a culture

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Improving throughout the season

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Blake corum beacuse he works for everything and he is humble for everything