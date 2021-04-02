New Michigan Defensive Staff Impressing Rivals250 LB Sebastian Cheeks
Football is back in Illinois.
The state opted to postpone its high school season due to the ongoing global pandemic. However, teams returned to action a couple of weeks ago, and that means 2022 prospects like Sebastian Cheeks have a chance to put together some junior tape.
A Rivals250 linebacker from Evanston (Ill.) Township, Cheeks is grateful for the opportunity to get back under the lights on Friday nights.
“There was so much anticipation coming into the season, just not knowing if we were going to be able to play,” Cheeks said. “To be back out here, especially with these seniors, is truly a blessing. I would not have thought that I would have this opportunity.”
On the recruiting front, Cheeks is starting to draft out some summer official visits. But for now, his focus remains on his team.
“I’ve kind of been focusing on the season,” Cheeks said. “A lot of schools that are coming after me respect that a ton. I’m continuing to build close relationships with schools. Hopefully after the season, I can get out and start to take these officials.”
