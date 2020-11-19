EdgyTim - New offer and attention for ATH Washington

Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy senior athlete recruit Devean Washington (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) was able to add his first FBS level scholarship offer earlier this week when the US Naval Academy extended Washington a scholarship offer. Washington checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"The offer from Navy was a surprise," Washington said. "It feels great to get an offer from Navy and my recruiting has definitely picked up a bit lately for sure."

Washington broke down his impressions from adding his latest offer from Navy.

"I had been in contact with the coaches from Navy this summer but then things went pretty quiet. They came back into the picture and reached out to me in October and we have been in touch pretty regularly since. I was asked to take part in a Zoom call with the Navy coaches and that's when they offered me a scholarship. At first I wasn't totally sure that they really offered a scholarship because I think I was a bit in shock. It's a great offer and a great opportunity with Navy and I'm going to do more research on them for sure. I do know they offer a great education and career opportunities after graduation."

Washington has also started to draw renewed recruiting attention this fall.

"Besides Navy I've also started to hear from Cornell, Air Force and also Army. Those schools have just started to come back to me and they all want to see some game video or workout video of me sometime soon."

Washington, who is recovering from an injury this past summer was excited to take part in the Hilltoppers team camp back in October.

"My training and rehabbing went really well and it was just good to get back on the field again. I'm getting better and better each day. The team looked great and everyone is working hard and I'm really excited for spring football."

So what are Washington's winter plans?

"I'm just going to keep working out and making sure I'm building up more strength and speed."

