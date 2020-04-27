Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North junior tight end recruit Drayton Charlton-Perrin (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) was able to add a handful of new scholarship offer last week. Charlton-Pierre fills us in on his latest scholarship offer surge and more in this recruiting update.

"I was able to add new offers last week from Eastern Michigan, Buffalo and also Murray State," Charlton-Perrin said. "I had pretty limited contact with those schools so it feels great to add new offers from all three schools."

Charlton-Perrin gave us his thoughts on his recent offers from Eastern Michigan, Buffalo and Murray State.

"I had been in contact a bit with Eastern Michigan tight end coach (Brandon Blaney) and we had a good talk. I was asked to call EMU head coach Chris Creighton and that's when he offered me a scholarship. The offer from Buffalo was a nice surprise. The staff at Buffalo started following me last week on Twitter and I was asked to call the offensive coordinator (Andy Kotelnicki) at Buffalo and that's when they offered me a scholarship. Murray State had also been in touch a bit before they offered. I still need to do more research on all three schools which I will do very soon."

Charlton-Perrin has also been staying in touch with several college coaches this spring.

"I stay in touch with all of the schools who have offered me already. Ball State was my first offer and we've been in touch a lot lately. South Dakota and Lehigh also have started reaching out more. NIU was showing a a lot of interest but they also added a verbal commitment from a tight end so I'm not sure where I stand with them."

Charlton-Perrin will continue to focus on online classes and getting ready for the 2020 season.

"Last week we found out we won't be back in classes this year and that was no surprise. I figured it was coming . Online classes haven't been too hard and your grade can't go down with the online class work so it's been going well. I wish I was back in school and I just miss seeing everyone in school. I also miss hanging out and working out with my teammates but this is something we all just need to do."

Drayton Charlton-Perrin has multiple scholarship offers.

