Joliet (IL) Catholic Academy junior running back recruit Kenyette Williams (5-foot-10, 188 pounds) was able to land two recent offers from both Eastern Michigan and Ball State. Williams checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news including breaking down his recent visit to Ball State here.

"I added offers recently from both Eastern Michigan and also Ball State," Williams said. "Eastern Michigan offered me back in mid March and Ball State offered me last weekend when I made a visit to see the school in person."

Williams recapped his impressions from his recent on campus visit to Ball State.

"I really liked it at Ball State on my visit. Ball State is in the process of doing some big renovations to some of it's facilities and it looks really good. It was my first visit to Ball State and a lot of things stood out to me. I liked the campus, the facilities and I also really liked the coaches at Ball State. I was able to talk with running backs coach Kevin Lynch and he's a really good running backs coach. I was hoping for an offer from Ball State so I was maybe 50 percent surprised when they offered me. Ball State has been staying in touch with me for awhile now so I knew they hd interest in me for some time now."

Williams, who is just about 100 percent cleared after missing his 2018 junior season because of an injury has also been contacted by several schools this spring.

"I've been in touch with all the schools who have offered me along with South Carolina, Michigan State, Dartmouth, Eastern Kentucky, Army, Central Michigan plus Tennessee State. A lot of the college coaches all want to come see me in school this spring. I'm just about close to 100 percent cleared and ready to go. My doctor has been very conservative with me recovery and he's looking out for me and making sure I'm ready to go before he clears me. I'll be fully cleared very, very soon and I can't wait. In the meantime I've been working hard on my conditioning and lifting and I'm ready to get going."

Does Williams have any other college visits planned?

"I've been able to visit Miami of Ohio, Western Michigan, Missouri and now Ball State. I'm looking at getting out to Toledo for a visit on April 12th. I also want to get out to visit Michigan State and also South Carolina this spring."

