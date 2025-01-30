New offers roll in for QB Palmer

Make sure and get caught up on everything State of Illinois football recruiting via The Ticker for Tuesday Jan 28th.
Video: My Take Lincoln Way East DE Jacob Alexander to Illinois. So what are the Fighting Illini getting here?
Meet: Get to Know 2026 OG Declan Gill who is our prospect of the day
Meet: Get to Know 2026 QB Justin Miller who is our prospect of the day
Loyola Academy junior OT Tommy Fraumann (6-foot-7, 250 pounds) added two recent offers and is a name to watch.
