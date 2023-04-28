Minnesota All-American center John Micahel Schmitz is officially off the board. On Friday night, the New York Giants selected him with the 57th overall pick in the second round. Earlier on Friday, we pegged the Giants' 57th pick as a potential landing spot for him as well.

Schmitz was a reliable and consistent piece of the Gophers' offensive line since his redshirt freshman season in 2019, playing in 57 games which included 35 starts over the last four seasons. Over his five seasons on the field, Schmitz totaled nearly 2,400 snaps for the GOphers including 767 this past season where he graded out to an overall offensive grade of 92.3, a run blocking grade of 92.4, and a pass blocking grade of 81.0.

During his career, he was an All-Big Ten First team selection by the coaches and media in 20222, a 2021 second-team coaches selection, and a third-team media selection as well as being named an All-American by the Associated Press, FWAA, and Walter Camp this fall.

A three-star recruit in the 2017 recruiting cycle, Schmitz was a guard coming out of high school. He committed to the Gophers over 11 other scholarship offers, his only other Power Five offer being the Louisville Cardinals.