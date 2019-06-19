LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy junior wide receiver recruit Landon Morris (6-foot-6, 205 pounds) is in the process of relocating from Fishers, Indiana to Chicagoland and on Tuesday enrolled for classes at Nazareth Academy for the fall semester. Morris, (who's family is moving to the Chicagoland area from Indiana because of a job relocation) is also holding an early scholarship offer from Michigan and Morris recaps his latest recruiting news and much more here.

"It's already been a busy summer for myself and my family including relocating to my new school," Morris said. "I registered for classes today (Tuesday) at Nazareth Academy and I've also been busy going to several camps this summer."

Morris recapped his latest summer college camp travels.

"I've been to several different camps so far this summer. I've been able to camp at Michigan, Purdue, Notre Dame and Northwestern. I might add another camp soon to Cincinnati but it depends on my Mom's schedule so I'm waiting to see if I can fit that camp in soon. I'm pretty sure after Cincinnati I'll be done with the college camps for this summer. I need to start working with my team in camp and getting ready for the season the rest of the summer."

Morris also discussed adding his first offer from the Michigan Wolverines.

"I went to Michigan for a camp and I was able to add my fist offer from them. I felt that I had a really good camp at Michigan. I wasn't completely surprised that they offered me because of my camp performance, but I also hadn't been in any contact with anyone at Michigan until the camp so it was still a great feeling getting that offer. I was able to see some of the campus and the facilities at Michigan and just being able to add my first offer from a school like Michigan is pretty amazing."

Morris, who played football and basketball at Hamilton Southeast High School in Fishers is familiar with his new team and some of his soon to be teammates at Nazareth Academy.

"I've been able to work out with JJ (McCarthy) and some of the other Nazareth Academy kids at a Next Level Athletics camp.I had heard about JJ (McCarthy) and some of those kids on Twitter with recruiting before meeting them in person. JJ throws a great ball and I'm just excited to join such a great program at Nazareth. I'm excited to get going with my new team as soon as possible."

So what is the strongest part of Morris's overall game?

"I'm a pretty strong route runner and I'm improving my overall ball skills. I can just go up and get the football pretty well in traffic and I've been able to get stronger and faster this off-season."

Landon Morris has a scholarship offer from Michigan.