Advertisement

Four-star quarterback CJ Carr

Offer Date: June 6, 2021 | Commitment Date: June 9, 2022 | Total Visits: 18 (June 16-18 official visit) Chose Irish over: Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin. Offers: 22 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 8, 2022 (22), June 23 and Aug. 30 (15), Nov. 7 (14), Feb. 23, 2023 (18), July 12 (21), Oct. 22 (23) and Dec. 14 (50) Early Enroll: Yes 2023 Stats (Senior): Appeared in 11 games and completed 198-of-292 attempts for 2,754 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Also ran 40 times for 242 yards and nine touchdowns. 2022 Stats (Junior): Made 11 game appearances and completed 220-of-329 attempts for 2,697 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions. 2021 Stats (Sophomore): Played in 10 games and completed 64% of his passes for 2,696 yards, 28 touchdowns and four interceptions. 2020 Stats (Freshman): Unavailable. Program Impact: Notre Dame snagged its quarterback early in the process with Carr, who is already on campus and participating in Sun Bowl prep. The prospect out of Saline (Mich.) pushed to become the first five-star signal caller to sign with Notre Dame since Gunner Kiel in 2012 and is the first signee to hold a 6.0 rating from Rivals since Brandon Wimbush in 2015. Expert analysis: “He’s obviously really highly ranked and well thought of,” Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney said on the Inside ND Sports podcast. “Had a very good senior season. ... Nine interceptions against that competition I don’t really love. But a lot of kids in high school trust their arm more than they should and then they’ll dial it back. “What you get with Carr is what I think Notre Dame people are expecting. He’s not going to be flashy. He’s not going to be making the highlight throws every single time. But he’s going to be smart and he’s going to get the ball to where it needs to be. That’s what he is. Very solid quarterback. Obviously comes from a great pedigree. “What I like the most about him is that he really didn’t play games with his recruitment. He committed early. Notre Dame took the commitment early. ... Not a lot of flash, but a whole lot of substance.” JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Four-star tight end Jack Larsen

Offer Date: March 17, 2022 | Commitment Date: June 24, 2022 | Total Visits: 10 (June 16-18 official visit) Chose Irish over finalists: Clemson, Michigan, North Carolina and NC State Offers: 25 Rankings History: Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 8 - June 23, 2022 (N/R), Aug. 30 (188), Oct. 26 (186), Nov. 7 (187), Feb. 23, 2023 (N/R 250, No. 10 TE), June 13 (No. 16 TE), Dec. 14 (N/R, No. 17 TE) Early Enroll: Yes 2023 Stats (Senior): Played in 12 games and had 47 catches, 782 yards and 10 touchdowns. 2022 Stats (Junior): Made 12 appearances and finished with 37 receptions, 686 yards and 10 touchdowns. 2021 Stats (Sophomore): Saw playing time in five games and had 15 receptions for 199 yards and one rushing touchdown. 2020 Stats (Freshman): Played in eight games and had 19 receptions for 390 yards and six touchdowns. Program Impact: Larsen was the first commitment Notre Dame landed out of the Charlotte area, which they targeted hard. After signing Cooper Flanagan in the 2023 class, Notre Dame has now taken one or fewer tight ends in two straight classes for the first time since 2015-16. Alizé Jones signed with Notre Dame in 2015 and the Irish did not sign a tight end in 2016. Larsen is the only Irish signee without a position coach after former offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Gerad Parker left for Troy's head coaching position on Monday. Larsen has not made a public statement since Parker's departure. Expert analysis: "Larsen is a solid addition for Notre Dame and he should be able to help the Fighting Irish on offense fairly quickly once he arrives on campus," Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman said. "He isn't the typical 6-foot-4+ tight end Notre Dame fans are used to seeing, but Larsen can be a dynamic offensive weapon when used correctly, and he can be a mismatch in certain situations."

Four-star wide receiver Cam Williams

Offer Date: May 5, 2022 | Commitment Date: June 29, 2022 | Total Visits: 16 (June 9-11 official visits) Chose Irish over: Cincinnati, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin. Offers: 24 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 8, 2022 (124), June 23 (104), Aug. 30 (103), Nov. 7 (102), Feb. 23, 2023 (42) July 12 and Oct. 22 (49) and Dec. 14 (35) Early Enroll: Yes 2023 Stats (Senior): Started in 11 games and hauled in 37 receptions for 909 yards and 12 touchdowns. Also took 30 carries for 468 yards and six touchdowns. 2022 Stats (Junior): Played in nine games and finished with 44 receptions, 882 yards and 13 touchdowns. Rushed for 110 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries. 2020-21 Stats: Unavailable. Program Impact: Similar to Rico Flores Jr., Jaden Greathouse and Jordan Faison, Williams could be an instant impact player at a position replacing the majority of its production from 2023. Williams is the highest-ranked receiver the Irish have signed since former head coach Brian Kelly signed Jordan Johnson in 2020. Expert analysis: "Williams is a jack of all trades wideout that can be lined up all over the place," Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith said. "Standing at 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, with speed to burn he’s got big time star potential. It’s a good year for wide receivers in the region so kudos to Marcus Freeman for keeping one close to home."

Four-star offensive guard Peter Jones

Offer Date: March 17, 2022 | Commitment Date: Aug. 7, 2022 | Total Visits: Seven (June 2-4 official visit) Chose Irish over: Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State and Stanford Offers: 22 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 8, 2022 (157), June 23 (98), Aug. 30 (100), Nov. 7 (99), Feb. 23, 2023 and July 12 (90), Oct. 22 (84) and Dec. 14 (208) Early Enroll: Yes 2020-2023 Stats: Unavailable. Program Impact: The Irish continued their presence in Pennsylvania with Jones, who is the third prospect out of the state to sign with the Irish since 2020 (defensive tackle Donovan Hinish and offensive tackle Michael Carmody). Jones is the only member of Notre Dame's 2024 offensive line class that originally committed to former offensive line coach Harry Hiestand. Expert analysis: "Jones is an impressive offensive line prospect with position versatility," Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman said. "He could play guard or tackle at the next level depending on how his body develops. Jones plays with solid technique and sets his hands well when engaging a defensive lineman. He needs to get stronger at the next level but that hasn't stopped him from mowing down defensive linemen at the high school level. "Jones generates a good push at the point of attack, consistently opens running lanes, and gets downfield to land key blocks. As a pass blocker, Jones does a nice job of quickly getting into his pass set and shows impressive lateral quickness. He'll need to continue to add strength to be able to keep defensive linemen out of the backfield but he has the frame to hold the necessary mass."

Three-star cornerback Karson Hobbs

Offer Date: Sept. 17, 2022 | Commitment Date: Nov. 9, 2022 | Total Visits: 9 (June 9-11 official visit) Chose Irish over: Kentucky, South Carolina and West Virginia Offers: Six Previously committed: South Carolina Rankings History: (Never ranked inside of Rivals250): Aug. 30, 2022 (N/R CB), Feb. 23, 2023 (No. 44 CB), June 13 (No. 52 CB), Aug. 15 (No. 57 CB) and Dec. 14 (No. 54 CB) Early Enroll: No 2023 Stats (Senior): Started 15 games and collected 34 tackles including 15 solo and 0.5 tackles for loss. Was credited with 11 passes defended, two interceptions and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. 2020-22 Stats: Unavailable. Program Impact: Hobbs was Notre Dame's first defensive commit and one of two signees that were previously committed to other schools. Notre Dame has signed at least one recruit out of Ohio in every recruiting class since 2020. Expert analysis: "Hobbs is a pure cornerback prospect in an age where teams want Swiss Army knife type players," Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith said. "He’s got good size (6-1, 180) and has very good man coverage skills. He’s also just got a knack for being around the ball and making plays. Hobbs will also throw his body around and is not afraid of contact."

Four-star running back Aneyas Williams

Offer Date: June 5, 2022 | Commitment Date: Dec. 16, 2022 | Total Visits: 12 (June 16-18 official visit) Chose Irish over finalists: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee. Offers: 26 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 8 - June 23, 2022 (N/R), Aug. 30 (107), Nov. 7 (106), Feb. 23, 2023 (105), July 12 (135), Oct. 22 (147) and Dec. 14 (145) Early Enroll: Yes 2023 Stats (Senior): Appeared in 13 games and received 168 carries for 1,415 yards and 27 touchdowns. Had 44 receptions, 816 yards, and 17 receiving touchdowns. Also returned two punts for touchdowns and had a pick-6. 2020-22 Stats (Freshman, Sophmore and Junior): Rushed 309 times for 2,840 rush yards and brought in 133 catches for 2,433 receiving yards. Scored 108 total touchdowns. Program Impact: Williams will come to Notre Dame as one of the most decorated players in Missouri high school football history. He remained committed to the Irish and running backs coach Deland McCullough for more than one year. In Notre Dame's running back group, Williams is expected to become the third player — with Jeremiyah Love and Devyn Ford — who were regarded as top 150 recruits in their respective classes on Signing Day. Expert analysis: "All-purpose backs with a dynamic skill set are always in high demand," Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith said. "That’s what Williams is bringing to South Bend. He’s more shifty than fast but has a nice build. He’ll help Notre Dame as a pass catcher and return man too."

Four-star cornerback Leonard Moore

Offer Date: Jan. 18 | Commitment Date: Feb. 4 | Total Visits: Five (June 9-11 official visit) Chose Irish over: Arizona, Arizona State, Duke, Oregon and TCU Offers: 15 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 8 - Nov. 7, 2022 (N/R), Feb. 23 (153), July 12 (198), Oct. 22 (203) and Dec. 14 (209) Early Enroll: No 2023 Stats (Senior): Played in seven games and had 20 tackles including eight solo while adding two passes defended and one interception. He also had nine receptions, 137 yards, and two touchdowns at wide receiver. 2022 Stats (Junior): Appeared in 11 games and had 31 tackles including 20 solo, four passes defended and three interceptions. 2021 Stats (Sophomore): Played in 11 games and had 40 tackles including 24 solo and one for loss. Was credited with 11 passes defended, four interceptions and one sack. 2020 Stats (Freshman): Unavailable. Program Impact: With Moore's addition, Mickens has now landed two straight cornerbacks out of Texas after signing Micah Bell in 2021. Moore will be the fourth former Rivals250 corner on Notre Dame's 2024 roster alongside Bell, Jaden Mickey and Christian Gray. Expert analysis: "Moore's length on the boundary makes him a matchup nightmare, even when guarding bigger-framed receivers," former Rivals national recruiting analyst Nick Harris said. "His technique and hip fluidity stands among the region's best, and it has made him one of the more feared defensive backs in the state of Texas in the 2024 class."

Three-star offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp

Offer Date: March 24 | Commitment Date: March 29 | Total Visits: 4 (June 2-4 official visit) Chose Irish over: Duke, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Penn State and Virginia Tech Offers: 23 Rankings History: (Never ranked inside of Rivals250): Feb. 23, 2023 (N/R OT), June 13 (No. 65 OT), Aug. 15 (No. 68 OT) and Dec. 14 (No. 72 OT) Early Enroll: Yes 2020-23 Stats: Unavailable. Program Impact: Knapp played offensive tackle at Roswell (Ga.) High but is expected to move inside to offensive guard for Rudolph, who heavily recruited Knapp earlier in his recruitment while at Virginia Tech. Knapp is the first offensive lineman to sign with Notre Dame holding a 5.7 rating or lower since Ashton Craig in 2022. Expert analysis: "Knapp worked very efficiently as a tackle on Friday nights as a senior, showcasing marked improvement as a pass protector while continuing to flash flexibility in the run game," Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. said. "The lateral skills and ability to remain engaged jump off the tape, critical in this case given most see Knapp moving inside at the next level. He works on a low plane and can change direction like a prospect carrying less weight would, though he still packs a punch upon contact with the desire to drive the assignment into the turf. As Knapp adds good mass to his frame, we see him enhancing high-floor strengths in South Bend to the point he should challenge for reps in the coming years."

Three-star defensive end Cole Mullins

Offer Date: Jan. 19 | Commitment Date: April 22 | Total Visits: 2 (June 9-11 official visit) Chose Irish over: Duke, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest Offers: 20 Rankings History: (Never ranked inside of Rivals250): Feb. 23, 2023 (N/R OLB), June 13 (No. 47 OLB), Aug. 15 (No. 45 OLB) and Dec. 14 (No. 46 OLB) Early Enroll: Yes 2023 Stats (Senior): Did not play due to injury. 2022 Stats (Junior): Made 12 game appearances and finished with 58 tackles including 37 solo and 10 for loss. Also had six sacks and six quarterback hurries. 2021 Stats (Sophomore): Played in nine games and registered 32 tackles including 21 solo and eight for loss. Recorded five sacks and eight quarterback hurries. 2020 Stats (Freshman): Received playing time in one game and had three tackles and a quarterback hurry. Program Impact: Mullins flashed enough upside to have defensive line coach Al Washington accept his commitment in the spring based on his junior film and physical traits. Mullins joins Knapp as recruits in the Georgia recruiting scene to leave the South and sign with Notre Dame. The Irish haven't signed at least two recruits out of Georgia in the same class since 2021 when they landed safety Khari Gee and wide receivers Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie. Expert analysis: "Cole Mullins is all about power," Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney said. "We list him as an outside linebacker, but over time he will probably play exclusively off the edge and use his brute force to get in the backfield and make plays. He can blow up offensive tackles, and his best work comes on read-option plays where he can attack the ball and get the offensive player on the ground. "I haven't seen him do too much work in space as an outside linebacker as he's more of a downhill player, which is fine, because his physical focus could go a long way in Notre Dame's defense."

Four-star defensive end Bryce Young

Offer Date: June 12, 2022 | Commitment Date: April 29 | Total Visits: 7 (June 16-18 official visit) Chose Irish over: Duke, Michigan, Penn State, Stanford and USC Offers: 20 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 8, 2022 - Oct. 22, 2023 (N/R, No. 28 WDE) and Dec. 14 (215, No. 13 WDE) Early Enroll: Yes 2023 Stats (Senior): Started 12 games and had 97 tackles including 55 solo and 18 for loss. He finished with 14 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, three fumble recoveries and thee forced fumbles. Also had five catches for 30 yards and one touchdown. 2022 Stats (Junior): Played in 11 games and finished with 92 tackles including 46 solo and six for loss. Was credited with three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. 2021 Stats (Sophomore): Saw action in four contests and gathered two tackles. 2020 Stats (Freshman): Unavailable. Program Impact: Young is an Irish legacy and the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Bryant Young. He is the second legacy recruit Freeman has signed since becoming head coach. The Irish also signed in the 2022 class tight end Eli Raridon, whose father, Scott, played at Notre Dame. Expert analysis: "The year-over-year improvement from Young has been awfully impressive," Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman said. "A tall, long defensive end, Young has really enforced his will this season in a way that he hasn’t in the past. Added strength and a more aggressive attitude on the field has helped his game go to another level. Young isn't the most athletic or quick-twitch defensive end out there but his size, length, and solid technique allow him to rarely get out of position. "There's a lot to like about Young's upside. He has a huge frame with a lot of room to fill out, and we really like his ability to get off the ball and get into the backfield. It will be interesting to see how his frame develops once he's at the next level. That's really going to dictate how Notre Dame uses him in their scheme."

Four-star safety Kennedy Urlacher

Offer Date: Jan. 23 | Commitment Date: May 1 | Total Visits: 3 (June 9-11 official visit) Chose Irish over finalists: Illinois, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Penn State and TCU Offers: 21 Rankings History: (Never ranked inside of Rivals250): Aug 30, 2022 (N/R S), Feb. 23, 2023 (No. 27 S), June 13 (No. 33 S), Aug. 15 (No. 31 S) and Dec. 14 (No. 37 S) Early Enroll: Yes 2023 Stats (Senior): Appeared in 11 games and totaled 47 tackles including 15 solo and one for loss. Forced two fumbles and defended one pass. 2022 Stats (Junior): Played in 11 games and finished with 34 tackles including 20 solo and one for loss. Hauled in one interception and had two passes defended. 2021 Stats (Sophomore): Played in three games and had three tackles. 2020 Stats (Freshman): Made eight appearances and gathered 43 tackles including 21 solo. Had 10 passes defended and two interceptions Program Impact: Urlacher is also the son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer. His father is former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher. Kennedy is the third recruit in the last four years — joining offensive tackle Tosh Baker in 2020 and cornerback Benjamin Morrison in 2022 — to leave the West and sign with the Irish after playing high school football in Arizona. Expert analysis: "If there's one word that describes Kennedy Urlacher's game it's opportunistic,” Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney said. “I saw him in person last year in San Diego and in that game alone he had a fumble recovery returned 95 yards for a touchdown and numerous big hits. “He's a headhunter for sure coming from the safety position, and he learned that physical nature from his dad, Brian, who had more than 1,300 tackles in his NFL career. He loves to hit, he loves to find the ball and put the offensive guy on the ground, and he's good in the box. “I do wonder a little bit about his speed in the open field and covering deep balls from his safety spot, but I'm not too worried about it because Urlacher is a very talented and smart player who's not afraid to get physical."

Four-star wide receiver Micah Gilbert

Offer Date: Feb. 13 | Commitment Date: May 2 | Total Visits: 4 (June 16-18 official visit) Chose Irish over finalists: Duke, Michigan, Pittsburgh, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia Tech Offers: 21 Rankings History: Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 8, 2022 (207), June 23 (215), and Aug. 30 (218), Nov. 7 (217), Feb. 23, 2023 (N/R 250, No. 40 WR), June 13 (No. 51 WR), Aug. 15 (No. 54 WR) and Dec. 14 (No. 57 WR). Early Enroll: Yes 2023 Stats (Senior): Started 12 games and had 76 catches for 1,105 yards and 10 touchdowns. At safety, Gilbert had 30 tackles, three interceptions and two passes defended. 2022 Stats (Junior): Played in seven games and recorded 39 catches for 486 yards and 10 touchdowns. 2021 Stats (Sophomore): Saw action in 10 games and finished with 40 receptions, 534 yards and three touchdowns. 2020 Stats (Freshman): Caught one pass for 16 yards in four games. Program Impact: Notre Dame's coaching staff flexed its muscles by snagging its last of three targets out of Charlotte in Gilbert. Like a commit later in the story, Gilbert is a two-sport athlete who easily could have played Division I basketball. Dating back to its 2021 class, Notre Dame has signed at least one wide receiver above 6-3 (Colzie, Tobias Merriweather, Braylon James and Gilbert). Expert analysis: "Gilbert is a big bodied receiver who plays really strong and has no problem fighting through press coverage," Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman said. "He's shown off impressive hands and it makes him a favorite target for his quarterbacks. Gilbert does a great job running crisp routes and that's how he creates a lot of separation between him and the defender. "Developing his overall speed at the next level is something that could end up setting him apart from the rest of the receivers in this class. Gilbert put up monster numbers this season, and it was like that at the beginning of the season, too. The Notre Dame commit has the strength to overpower defensive backs, strong hands to make tough catches over the middle and the overall athleticism to take catches for big gains. Gilbert may not be the fastest receiver on the field, but he makes a lot of big catches down the field and excels in jump-ball situations."

Three-star linebacker Teddy Rezac

Offer Date: May 6 | Commitment Date: May 12 | Total Visits: 4 (June 9-11 official visits) Chose Irish over: Army, Boston College, Missouri and Nebraska Offers: 14 Rankings History: (Never ranked inside of Rivals250): Feb. 23, 2023 (N/R ATH), June 13 (No. 41 ATH), Aug. 15 (No. 31 ATH) and Dec. 14 (No. 36 OLB) Early Enroll: No 2023 Stats (Senior): Started 12 games and tallied 70 tackles including 46 solo and five for loss. Was credited with eight passes defended and four interceptions. On offense, he caught 12 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. 2022 Stats (Junior): Made 11 appearances and was credited with 19 tackles including 10 for loss and two interceptions. He also contributed 32 receptions, 414 yards and four touchdowns. 2021 Stats (Sophomore): Played in 12 games and finished with 26 tackles including three for loss. Also had four interceptions and one quarterback hurry. 2020 Stats (Freshman): Unavailable. Program Impact: Rezac is a prospect who will change positions at Notre Dame after spending most of his prep career at safety. Rezac will be joined by his twin brother, 2024 quarterback Anthony Rezac, who committed to Notre Dame this month as a preferred walk-on. Both bring winning pedigrees after winning back-to-back state championships at Omaha (Neb.) Westside in 2022 and 2023. Teddy and Anthony are friends with safety Xavier Watts and are teammates with 2025 linebacker target Christian Jones. Expert analysis: "Rezac is one of the more intriguing players in the Irish’s class," Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith said. "He’s athletic enough to play safety in college but has a frame that suggests he could add good weight and be a hybrid linebacker. He’s an under the radar player that could make some noise in a couple years."

Four-star linebacker Bodie Kahoun

Offer Date: Feb. 7 | Commitment Date: May 15 | Total Visits: 4 (June 9-11 official visit) Chose Irish over: Duke, North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech Offers: 18 Rankings History: (Never ranked inside of Rivals250): Aug. 30, 2022 (N/R OLB), Feb. 23, 2023 (No. 26 OLB), June 15 (No. 29 OLB) and Dec. 14 (No. 25 OLB) Early Enroll: No 2023 Stats (Senior): Started 11 games and had 200 tackles including 126 solo and 27 for loss. He finished with nine sacks, four forced fumbles and blocked a punt. 2020-22 Stats: Unavailable. Program Impact: Similar to Rezac, Kahoun played safety earlier in his high school career but switched positions and made a leap to Power Five prospect while playing linebacker. The former Ohio State lacrosse commit marks the third recruit out of Virginia in as many years to sign with the Irish after defensive linemen Armel Mukam in 2023 and Aiden Gobaira in 2022. Expert analysis: “He’s obviously a fantastic athlete," Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman said. "He’s a high-caliber lacrosse player. He’s very explosive for an inside linebacker type. This is a take for Notre Dame that’s purely based on traits. His game film is great, but he’s not playing the high-caliber opponents at all. He’s going to have a learning curve. "But I do like the idea that Notre Dame is trying to get more explosive and faster on the defensive side of the ball. They’ll more or less coach him up, for lack of a better term, on the scheme itself and developing those football instincts that he needs.”

Four-star defensive end Loghan Thomas

Offer Date: Jan. 10 | Commitment Date: May 24 | Total Visits: 5 (June 9-11 official visit) Chose Irish over finalists: Arizona, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas Tech Offers: 25 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 8 - Nov. 7, 2022 (N/R), Feb. 23, 2023 (162), July 12 (186), Oct. 22 (189) and Dec. 14 (191) Early Enroll: Yes 2023 Stats (Senior): Played in 14 games and was credited with 129 tackles including 15 for loss. He also had nine sacks and forced five fumbles. 2022 Stats (Junior): In seven games played, had 31 tackles including four for loss ane one sack. 2021 Stats (Sophomore): Appeared in 16 games and finished with 43 tackles including 16 for loss. Also was credited with 14 quarterback hurries and nine sacks. 2020 Stats (Freshman): Unavailable. Program Impact: Thomas was the last piece to Washigton's defensive end haul and excelled in his lone season at Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward against top local competition. Thomas is expected to add weight and fill the vyper-end role for Notre Dame, where Jordan Botelho, Junior Tuihalamaka and Joshua Burnham contributed this season. Expert analysis: "You can never have enough long and lean pass rushers," Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith said. "That’s exactly what Thomas is. He uses his long arms to his advantage when getting after the quarterback. Thomas is quick off the line and is still developing his pass-rushing skillset. He’s got untapped potential for Al Washington to work with."

Four-star defensive tackle Sean Sevillano Jr

Offer Date: March 13 | Commitment Date: June 2 | Total Visits: 4 (June 9-11 official visit) Chose Irish over finalists: Auburn, Miami (Fla.) and Ohio State Offers: 28 Rankings History: (Never ranked inside of Rivals250): Feb. 23, 2023 (N/R DT), June 13 (No. 20 DT), Aug. 15 (No. 21 DT) and Dec. 14 (No. 22 DT) Early Enroll: Yes 2023 Stats (Senior): Played in nine games and registered 101 tackles including 65 for loss, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles. 2022 Stats (Junior): In 11 games, totaled 75 tackles including 21 for loss and 19 sacks. 2021 Stats (Sophomore): Made eight game appearances and collected 29 tackles including five for loss and two sacks. 2020 Stats (Freshman): Unavailable. Program Impact: The Irish defense showcased what it could do this season with effective interior play from defensive tackles Rylie Mills and Howard Cross III. Sevillano is expected to fill that role in this class and has only improved since transferring to Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International from his birthplace country of Canada. The Irish also signed Canadian natives in the 2023 class with Mukam and defensive lineman Devan Houstan. Expert analysis: "Sevillano broke out with a ridiculous junior campaign and followed it up with similar production against better competition, facing many of the top programs in Florida," Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. said. "As an upperclassman, the Notre Dame commitment totaled 36 sacks and 115 tackles for loss despite being considered by most as a run stuffer who can occupy blocks. Sevillano is among the strongest defensive line recruits in the class, pound for pound, with immense leverage and hand technique on his side. Throw in his motor and maturity and he looks like a multi-year contributor built to collapse the offensive line on routine."

Four-star running back Kedren Young

Offer Date: Jan. 31 | Commitment Date: June 5 | Total Visits: 2 (June 2-4 official visit) Chose Irish over: Missouri, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and UTSA. Offers: 26 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 8 - Nov. 7, 2022 (N/R), Feb. 23, 2023 (213), July 12 (212), Oct. 22 (218) and Dec. 14 (246) Early Enroll: Yes 2023 Stats (Senior): Appeared in 10 games and took 226 carries for 1,366 yards and 15 touchdowns. Also completed one passing touchdown. 2020-22 Stats: Unavailable. Program Impact: McCullough is vocal about his stable on social media and will pair Young with Williams in Notre Dame's attempt to replenish his room after losing Audric Estimé to the NFL Draft. Young is the first running back out of Texas to sign with the Irish since Jadarian Price did in 2022. Both received 5.8 ratings as prospects. Expert analysis: "At 5-10 and 210+ pounds, Young is a well-built running back prospect with college-ready size and ability," former Rivals national recruiting analyst Cole Patterson said. "The Notre Dame commit is a physical runner that is difficult to bring down in the open field. He displays impressive contact balance and field vision that allow him to turn a short gain into an explosive play out of the backfield. "Playing at a program that churns out next-level talent, Young has blossomed into a standout ball carrier in the Lone Star State. He has some untapped upside as a pass catcher that he will need to refine in college. Young’s physicality and short-area burst and explosiveness should allow him carving out a role quickly in South Bend."

Four-star offensive tackle Styles Prescod

Offer Date: Jan. 14 | Commitment Date: June 6 | Total Visits: 10 (June 2-4 official visit) Chose Irish over: Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and Penn State Offers: 26 Rankings History: (Never ranked inside of Rivals250): Feb. 23, 2023 (N/R OT), June 13 (No. 61 OT), Aug. 15 (No. 63 OT) and Dec. 14 (No. 29 OT) Early Enroll: Yes 2020-23 Stats: Unavailable. Program Impact: Prescod is Rudolph's only offensive line commit out of the Midwest region in his first recruiting cycle at Notre Dame after inheriting former Midwest recruits Charles Jaguash, Chris Terek and Joe Otting from the 2023 class. Prescod is the third in-state offensive lineman — following offensive tackles Blake Fisher in 2021 and Joey Tanona in 2022 — that the Irish kept in the Hoosier state in recent years. Expert analysis: "Prescod is a big, lean-bodied lineman that colleges covet right now," Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith said. "Prescod is a nightmare for high school defensive linemen to deal with because once he gets his hands on you, the play is done for the defender. The Indiana native also loves to finish blocks which is something you like to see. When he keeps the aggression dialed up consistently, he imposes his will easily. "He’s got a strong get-off but will need to work on playing with consistent pad level in college. Prescod is not unique in that way so offensive line coach Joe Rudolph won’t be caught off guard by that.

Three-star safety Taebron Bennie-Powell

Offer Date: June 15 | Commitment Date: June 21 | Total Visits: 7 (Sept. 23 official visit) Chose Irish over: Duke, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and West Virginia Offers: 12 Rankings History: (Never ranked inside of Rivals250): June 13, 2023 (N/R ATH), Aug. 15, (No. 33 ATH) and Dec. 14 (No. 48 S) Early Enroll: No 2023 Stats (Senior): Started 14 games an ended with 48 tackles including 34 solo. In coverage, recorded three interceptions including one pick-6 and three passes defended. Also forced one fumble. 2020-22 Stats: Unavailable. Program Impact: After camping at Notre Dame in June, Bennie-Powell received an offer and wasted no time joining the Irish class. Bennie-Powell isn't afraid of contact and displayed impressive instincts in the secondary, which should help him be a contributor at Notre Dame after development under safeties coach Chris O'Leary. The Irish are forming a pipeline at West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West after signing freshman safety Ben Minich in the 2023 class. Expert analysis: “Taebron Bennie-Powell is another good addition to Notre Dame’s recruiting class,” Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith said. “Listed at 6-foot-1, 182 pounds, he’s got good size to be able to help in run support while still being able to roam in space. Bennie-Powell impressed Irish coaches with his ability to play his natural position of safety this summer at camp. “He spent his junior season playing out of position as mostly an outside linebacker. Not only did that show his willingness to be a great teammate but it helped him with something else too. He’s now very comfortable playing near the line of scrimmage. He uses his hands to shed blockers well and is a good blitzer. Bennie-Powell is a good tackler but will need to work on consistently running through ball carriers and wrapping them up. “His ability to read plays and react quickly is impressive which will also serve him well. Bennie-Powell’s best football is ahead of him."

Four-star safety Brauntae Johnson

Offer Date: June 5 | Commitment Date: June 24 | Total Visits: 11 (June 4 official visit) Chose Irish over finalists: Cincinnati, Colorado, Louisville, Missouri, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue and Tennessee. Offers: 25 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 8, 2022 (46), June 23 (54), Aug. 30 (55), Nov. 7 (53), Feb. 23, 2023 (56), July 12 (58), Oct. 22 (61) and Dec. 14 (67) Early Enroll: No 2023 Stats (Senior): In five games, had seven tackles while primarily playing offense, where he had 12 total touchdowns and 825 scrimmage yards while playing quarterback and wide receiver. 2022 Stats (Junior): Made 10 game appearances and finished with 27 tackles including 24 solo and an interception. On offense, he recorded 68 receptions for 1,081 yards and 16 touchdowns. 2021 Stats (Sophomore): Played in seven games and had 27 tackles including 24 solo and an interception. Hauled in 29 catches for 297 yards and three touchdowns. 2020 Stats (Freshman): Saw action in 11 games and had 38 receptions, 596 yards and seven touchdowns. Program Impact: Notre Dame's recruitment of Johnson picked up steam in the spring and eventually, Freeman and O'Leary did enough to land his commitment. Although Johnson's been hampered by injuries in the last year, he brings intriguing tools and is expected to be fully healthy when he enrolls. Johnson, who has been ranked as a top-100 overall prospect during his entire recruitment, has one of the highest ceilings in the class regardless of position and could follow in the footsteps of Watts and Kyle Hamilton as superb safeties in South Bend. Johnson is the tallest defensive back to sign with the Irish since Gee in 2021. Expert analysis: "Johnson is one of the more interesting athletes in the Midwest," Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith said. "He’s a two-sport star who is also fantastic on the hardwood. At 6-foot-3, 175-pounds, I’d put him at safety with his range, athleticism and ball skills. Johnson is the true definition of an ‘athlete.’ "Like most high schoolers he will have to fine-tune his game and add strength at the college level. Johnson’s best football is ahead of him especially once he’s able to concentrate on one side of the ball. He could play well at wide receiver in college but could be special at safety. Good thing for the Irish, that’s exactly where they project him in their program."

Four-star wide receiver Logan Saldate

Offer Date: N/A | Commitment Date: July 21 | Total Visits: 2 (Sept. 2 official visit) Chose Irish over: Cal, Oklahoma State and Oregon State Offers: 13 Previously committed: Oregon State Rankings History: (Never ranked inside of Rivals250): June 13, 2023 (N/R WR), Aug. 15 (No. 77 WR) and Dec. 14 (No. 82 WR) Early Enroll: No 2023 Stats (Senior): In 15 games, totaled 68 receptions for 242 yards and 15 touchdowns. Finished with 12 rushes for 85 yards and one touchdown. 2022 Stats (Junior): Saw action in 10 games and hauled in 54 catches for 713 yards and nine touchdowns. Also received 11 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns. 2021 Stats (Sophomore): Made 10 game appearances and recorded 33 receptions, 373 yards and six touchdowns. 2020 Stats (Freshman): Unavailable. Program Impact: Saldate was a late addition to Notre Dame's class after Georgia Tech 2024 wide receiver commit Isiah Canion essentially flipped to the Yellow Jackets from the Irish in July. Saldate flashes game-breaking ability as a senior which warranted a bump to four-star status. He is expected to operate out of the slot and possesses a combination of speed and route running that could translate to the college game sooner than his position ranking indicates. Coach's analysis: “I think he can play in the slot," Saldate's head coach Jeff Carnazzo said to Inside ND Sports'' Eric Hansen in July. "I think he could play outside, too. If you’ve seen our video, I move him around a lot. I have him playing outside. I have him playing inside. I have him playing No. 1 in a three-by-one. I have him playing No. 3 in a three-by-one. I have him playing the single receiver opposite the trips, so I move him around. "He has the route-running skills to be able to play the slot receiver and the speed and the quickness to play there. He's just always impressed me with his impeccable route-running, where he’s able to consistently create that separation that's needed for the big plays. He's very good like that."

Five-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

Offer Date: March 17, 2022 | Commitment Date: July 23 | Total Visits: 6 (June 16-18 official visit) Chose Irish over finalists: Ohio State and USC Offers: 28 Rankings History — Date (Rivals250 ranking): March 8, 2022 (107), June 23 (71), Aug. 30 (69), Nov. 7 (67), Feb. 23, 2023 (60), July 12 (35), Oct. 22 (31) and Dec. 14 (22) Early Enroll: Yes 2023 Stats (Senior): Appeared in 13 games and had 114 tackles including 56 solo and 13 tackles for loss while adding 1.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defended. Also caught three receptions for 37 yards and three touchdowns. 2022 Stats (Junior): Played in 13 games and totaled 11 tackles including 40 solo and 8.5 tackles for loss while contributing 5.5 sacks and one interception. 2021 Stats (Sophomore): Did not play due to injury. 2020 Stats (Freshman): Appeared in six games and finished with 28 tackles including 14 solo and one for loss and 1.5 sacks. Program Impact: Notre Dame's win on the trail for Viliamu-Asa is pivotal for several reasons, starting with his talent. He's a versatile chess piece that can stop the run, rush the passer and drop back in coverage for defensive coordinator Al Golden. Viliamu-Asa chose the Irish over Ohio State and USC, two programs Freeman must continue defeating in head-to-head recruiting battles if his program wants to leap into national championship contention. Viliamu-Asa is the first five-star linebacker Notre Dame has signed since Daelin Hayes in 2012 out of Ann Arbor (Mich.) Skyline. Hayes ended up playing defensive end for the Irish. Expert analysis: "Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco has been one of the top programs in the country for years and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa has been the leader of its defense, routinely making plays, roaming the field, playing in space, playing near the line of scrimmage and doing everything asked of him to achieve," Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney said. "Viliamu-Asa is mature beyond his years, trusted by his coaches and the word out of Bosco is that the Notre Dame commit could go down as the best defensive player in program history – and there were a lot of good ones over the years. "The new five-star linebacker should be a perfect fit athletically, academically and culturally in South Bend and he could join the top group of linebackers that have come through Notre Dame by the time his career is finished there."

Four-star offensive tackle Guerby Lambert