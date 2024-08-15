IOWA CITY -- When Iowa released its preseason depth chart during Big Ten Media Days, John Nestor's name popped as much as any of them. Listed as the Hawkeyes' starting left cornerback opposite Jermari Harris, Nestor is in line to replace Cooper DeJean as a starter. After 2023, where Deshaun Lee saw the majority of the starting snaps when Harris was out or DeJean went down with an injury, the LCB1 nod was a surprise to many who expected one of the more experienced options to win out — especially before fall camp competition had even begun. Nonetheless, despite having the coaches' confidence right there on paper, Nestor didn't put much stock into his new title as starter. "No depth chart is set, yet," he said at Iowa's football media day last week. "We have competition still going on every single day. Whatever my role may be this fall, I'm going to love doing it -- whatever is best for the team and for our chances of winning."

Things are set to be quite different in year two for Nestor, who contributed on special teams as a true freshman last season, burning his redshirt in the process. Nestor says he's ready to get in and mix it up on the defensive side of the ball this season. "I think [what got me into the starting lineup] was constantly working on my craft," he said. "All the answers are in the tape: watching a practice or things you can work on. Working on my mental game is something I've improved on. I think that propelled me forward. I've also definitely gotten a little bigger, faster and stronger." The leadership around Nestor has played a significant role guiding him through that mental development as well. "Cooper, Sebastian Castro and even Jermari have helped me so much with my game," Nestor said. "They helped really slow the game down for me -- instead of rushing to get to places, let it come to you and don't force it. Those little things like they'd put the hand on my shoulder and say 'Listen man, chill out. You've got it. Relax and let the game come to you.'" He recognizes their worth in how he's grown since last season. "They've been so big," he said. "I'm so grateful for those people. They've really helped me and my game propel forward so much." So, what are some of those things Nestor's implementing in year two? "Knowing receiver splits, knowing where the ball is going to go, if their demeanor is leaning towards run-blocking," Nestor said. "If they're cracking down on the linebacker or going out for a pass. ... Keys to look for pre-snap so it gives you a jump on what's going to happen on the play to come."

