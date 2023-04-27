All Charlie Jones needed was one season in West Lafayette to turn himself into an All-American and a future NFL Football Player.

Charlie Jones transferred to Purdue after Iowa used Jones as a special teams star where Jones was one of the best returners in the country. Despite showing this ability to make plays after transferring from Buffalo to Iowa where Jones made the team as a walk-on before earning a scholarship, the Hawkeyes kept Jones a limited usage receiver with just 21 receptions in the 2021 season. That changed immediately when he came to Purdue for his one season with the Boilermakers where he acted as Purdue's de facto #1 option.

While at Iowa, he was the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021, but that was not going to be enough for him to make it to the next level. After the departure of David Bell to the NFL Draft in the Spring of 2022, Purdue was desperate to find a playmaker for the Jeff Brohm Offense.

Jones was the answer after he would use the Transfer Portal's second window to make his way to West Lafayette.

During his lone season at Purdue, Jones played in 13 games, hauling in 110 catches for 1,361 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns.

His 110 catches were the most in college football, his 1,361 yards were second in the nation, and his 12 receiving touchdowns were tied for 5th.

It was one of the most prolific seasons in Purdue history, a school with a lot of passing yards in its record books.



His slight frame and lack of elite burst will make him an interesting prospect for an NFL team. His one season of production at Purdue is undeniable and his special teams ability should help him find a role early. He doesn't have a huge catch radius, but has good body control and ball skills. He's a good route runner that struggles against physicality, but should have success as a zone breaker. He had an elite 10-yard split in the top 15% at the Combine all time for his position.