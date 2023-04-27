NFL DRAFT: Vols OT Darnell Wright selected 10th overall by Chicago Bears
Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright was selected by the Chicago Bears as the 10th overall pick in the first round at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday.
Wright becomes the first former Vols' player to be taken in the first round since defensive end Derek Barnett in 2017 and the first offensive lineman selected in the first round since Ja'Wuan James in 2014.
Wright was largely regarded as a first round selection by most mock drafts since he declared at the end of the 2022 season.
At 6-foot-5, 335-pounds, Wright headlined a Tennessee offensive front that paved the way for historic season for an offense that averaged more than 525 yards and 46 points per game.
By the numbers
A five-star prospect in Tennessee's 2019 signing class, Wright split time between guard and tackle throughout his college career, but played right tackle all of last season. He played a total 2,746 snaps and started 42 games while appearing in 49 over four seasons.
As a senior, Wright was named All-SEC First Team by both the coaches and The Associated Press and was one of just 14 lineman in the FBS to play more than 850 offensive snaps and not allow a sack.
Wright earned invites to the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last month. At the combine, Wright ran the 40-yard dash in 5.01 seconds, the 10-yard split in 1.81 seconds while reaching 29 inches in the vertical jump and 9-feet, 6-inches in the broad jump.
What they're saying
ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick: "I believe this young man, when it's all said and done, has the ability to be the best player in this draft. ...He is big, mean, nasty. Ask (Alabama linebacker) Will Anderson. I asked Will Anderson, 'Who is the best player you played against?' He said, 'That offensive tackle from Tennessee.' He's got feet, he's got punch. He can absolutely knock you off the football. If you let up at all and you don't get off, he's going to put you in the ground."
