Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright was selected by the Chicago Bears as the 10th overall pick in the first round at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Wright becomes the first former Vols' player to be taken in the first round since defensive end Derek Barnett in 2017 and the first offensive lineman selected in the first round since Ja'Wuan James in 2014.

Wright was largely regarded as a first round selection by most mock drafts since he declared at the end of the 2022 season.

At 6-foot-5, 335-pounds, Wright headlined a Tennessee offensive front that paved the way for historic season for an offense that averaged more than 525 yards and 46 points per game.