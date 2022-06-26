Nicholas DeLoach commits to Mizzou on official visit

DeLoach left that second visit as the newest member of the Tigers' 2023 recruiting class.

Just more than a week ago, Cahokia (IL) athlete Nicholas DeLoach came to Missouri with his teammates for a 7-on-7 tournament. His performance was strong enough to earn him an offer from the Tigers and an invitation back to campus for an official visit.

DeLoach was hosted on the trip by freshman cornerback Marcus Scott. He plays both ways for Cahokia and also returns kicks, but the Tigers are look at him on defense.

"I’m tall and long and I’m fast and that’s what they’re looking for in a DB," the 6-foot-1, 170-pounder said. "My receiver skills transfer over to DB."

As much as what DeLoach has done on the football field, his performance on the track is eye-catching. He won the Illinois 2A triple jump as a junior, finished second in the long jump and third in the high jump.

DeLoach said he enjoyed the activities Mizzou organized on the visit, including a campus scavenger hunt and a visit to the state capitol in Jefferson City. But the biggest highlight was getting to know his future coaches and teammates.

"My mom wants me close, its only a two hour drive. The academic opportunities and stuff, that’s big," DeLoach said. "All the coaches felt genuine and didn’t feel like they were just trying to say things. It was all genuine."

DeLoach is the sixth commitment in Mizzou's 2023 class. He said he does not expect to take any other visits.