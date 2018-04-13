Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-13 08:13:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting heats up for OL Nick Broeker

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher

Three-star offensive lineman Nick Broeker from Springfield (Ill.) Sacred-Heart Griffin has seen his recruitment take off this spring.

Orange and Blue News caught up with Broeker last weekend at the Illinois spring game to get the lowdown on his recruitment, including where he stands with the Fighting Illini.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}