Three-star offensive lineman Nick Broeker from Springfield (Ill.) Sacred-Heart Griffin has seen his recruitment take off this spring.
Orange and Blue News caught up with Broeker last weekend at the Illinois spring game to get the lowdown on his recruitment, including where he stands with the Fighting Illini.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news