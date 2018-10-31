THIS IS B1G! Blessed to have received an offer from THE University of Wisconsin!🙌🏿 ALL GLORY TO GOD #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/0erYNXqZaX

Lincolnshire (Ill.) Stevenson three star ranked senior inside linebacker recruit Maema Njongmeta (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) was able to addd an offer from Wisconsin late last night and discusses adding his latest offer from the Badgers here.

"I was surprised to get the offer from Wisconsin a little bit," Njongmeta said. "I'm going to make an unofficial visit this coming weekend so I thought maybe it would come this weekend. I'm excited."

Njongmeta discussed what stands out to him about Wisconsin.

"The great combination of academics and football. Wisconsin is also closer to home plus it's a Big Ten school. I also just loved the game day atmosphere when I was there."

Njongmeta, who is planning to return for another game day visit this weekend recently discussed his recent game day visit to Wisconsin.

"The Wisconsin game on Saturday was my second ever college game in person and it was just an amazing experience. The Wisconsin coaches have remained in contact and showing some interest so I was invited to see a game. I had a chance to see some of the facilities and the campus on Saturday along with getting on the sidelines for the pregame warmup. The overall fan support and game day experience was just crazy. They really support the Badgers and overall it was a nice experience. The Wisconsin coaches said they will remain in touch with me this season."

