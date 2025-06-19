No. 2 2026 K Noah Sur commits to Northwestern

Kicker Noah Sur from Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick announced his offer and commitment to Northwestern in one move on June 19.
Sur is ranked as the No. 2 kicker in the country for the 2026 class by Chris Sailer Kicking, the industry standard for specialist rankings. He is also ranked as the No. 1 kicker in Illinois.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder showcased his skills at Northwestern's specialist camp on June 6, finishing second in their kickoff competition and making 7-of-9 field goals.
A little less than two weeks later, he got his offer from the Wildcats and committed immediately. He picked the Wildcats over preferred walkon offers from Ball State and San Diego State, per his player profile. He also camped at Michigan and Notre Dame this June.
Sur is the 14th commit to Northwestern's Class of 2026 and first kicker. He to be the only specialist they take this cycle.
The Wildcats have taken advantage of local talent in the special teams department in their last two high school classes. They brought in the No. 1 punter in last year's class, Niki Dugandzic, from Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier, and now the No. 2-ranked kicker in Sur from Fenwick.
Northwestern's 2026 class is currently ranked 58th in the nation by Rivals.