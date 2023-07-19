As shared in a media release by the Iowa Athletics Department, Jay Higgins will replace Noah Shannon at Big Ten Media Days next week. According to the release, "Higgins will attend in place of Noah Shannon due to Shannon’s involvement in the NCAA investigation into sports gambling." News of the investigation surrounding Iowa Athletics and sports gambling surfaced in early May, involving 26 Iowa athletes.

This was Shannon's statement: "Being selected to represent the Iowa Hawkeye football team at Big Ten Media Day is a tremendous honor and privilege. I am grateful for the opportunity. However, given the circumstances I told Coach Ferentz it would best for him to select another player. Since the NCAA review is not yet complete, I don’t feel it is right for me to represent the team." Ferentz included a statement in the release as well: “Noah’s decision to share this information and suggest that another player take his place is reflective of his character,” said Ferentz. “Noah is a committed and dedicated teammate, and this is a fine example of him always wanting to put the team first."