Shannon arrived at Iowa in 2018 and redshirted, before becoming a key contributor to Iowa's defensive line in the four seasons since then. After seeing spot duty in 2019 and 2020, Shannon became a regular starter in 2021 and 2022, starting 27 straight games for Iowa's defensive line and becoming a key part of the interior of Iowa's DL, alongside Logan Lee. Shannon notched 47 tackles and two sacks a year ago, as well as 3 QB hurries. In 2022, Shannon had 44 tackles, two sacks, 2 QB hurries, and a pass deflection. He's been a very consistent high-level performer for Iowa and his return gives Iowa even more depth at one of their strongest position units (DL), as well as valuable experience and leadership chops. Welcome back to Iowa City, Noah.