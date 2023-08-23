We've known since July that Noah Shannon was part of the ongoing investigation into sports wagering at Iowa and Iowa State, when Shannon decided not to attend Big Ten Media Days due to his involvement in the investigation. Now we finally know the outcome of that investigation, at least from an NCAA eligibility standpoint. Shannon has been suspended for the entire 2023 season by the NCAA and the Student-Athlete Reassessment (SAR) staff. "We definitely are going to appeal that," confirmed Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz."The department will appeal that. I'm confident Beth (Goetz) and the department will do a great job of re-approaching this with the NCAA."

Ferentz expanded on the ongoing sports wagering investigation: "My personal feelings again -- you can't negotiate game integrity. If someone bets on our sports, tough to say much beyond that. But after that, I think it really needs to be rethought a little bit. I strongly believe that. I'm hoping the appeal will reflect people rethinking things a little bit. "We live in a totally different world than we did 2-3 years ago." Ferentz also expressed firm support for Shannon in his comments. "I can't say enough about Noah... in [his] case he has not committed a crime at all. Nothing criminal. I feel like [the suspension is] a little harsh, I think it's punitive." "I'm hopeful that they'll reconsider his case and at some point they'll reshape what they announced in late April/early May in terms of the policy moving forward," Ferentz said. Ferentz also discussed Shannon's presence with the team during the suspension and appeal. "He's allowed to be with us, but he can't play. I'm fully on board with that. I expect it to be multiple games if they do re-think [the suspension]."