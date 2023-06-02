Purdue added some depth to the secondary on Friday, picking up a commitment from Northern Illinois transfer cornerback Zeke Williams, per his Twitter account. The defensive newcomer will be a preferred walk-on with the Boilermakers.

Williams was a two-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting class, signing with Northern Illinois. After spending his first year with the Huskies as a redshirt, he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in April.

Purdue continues its overhaul of the cornerback room, with just one scholarship player remaining from last year's team. Salim Turner-Muhammad, Braxton Myers, Markevious Brown, and Marquis Wilson all transferred in, while Botros Alisandro (JUCO) and true freshman Zion Gunn enter the fold as class of 2023 recruits.

Williams will serve as depth at the new-look cornerback position for Sam Carter, alongside fellow walk-on Xander Pratt.

The Boilermakers have made Williams' younger brother, Luke, a priority in the 2024 recruiting class. The younger Williams arrived to West Lafayette today for his official visit and would be a big addition for safeties coach Grant O'Brien.