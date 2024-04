Quarterback Sean Winton from nearby Elmhurst (Ill.) York was committed to Dayton until Northwestern burst onto the scene three weeks ago, renewing his recruitment with an offer to be a preferred walkon in 2024.

He grabbed the opportunity quickly.

"I think with what it offers academically and athletically, everything you could want in a school, Northwestern has to offer," Winton said. "It's kind of a no brainer for me."

