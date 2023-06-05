This past weekend may have been the first official visit for four-star lineman Eddie Tuerk, but it was the eighth time he's been on Northwestern's campus since the start of his recruitment.

You might think that he gets diminishing returns from each time he makes the 45-minute trip north to Evanston, but the Wildcat program keeps Tuerk coming back time after time. His first visit was way back in October of 2021, and he got his offer from the Wildcats in February of 2022.

"The official visit was great!" said the LaGrange (Ill.) Lyons Township star on Sunday via text message.

This time, Tuerk really got a chance to hang out with Wildcat players and further explore whether he will play on the offensive or defensive line should he pick Northwestern.

We went in-depth with the player who has been at the top of NU's board for a long time.