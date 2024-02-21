Northwestern's 2024 season begins in less than seven months. The demolition of Ryan Field has already begun.

Yet the Wildcats still haven't signed contracts for any of their home games. In a reflection of how complicated the landscape is, a source close to the scheduling process told WildcatReport that even the date of the home opener could change to find an open field.

@WildcatReport posted on Monday on X that athletic director Dr. Derrick Gragg told alumni in New York City last week that Northwestern will play a home game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., this season. Gragg did not specify an opponent, but the common sense option would be Wisconsin, on Oct. 19.

Many fans went into an uproar on X, admonishing Northwestern's athletic department. Playing the Badgers in a stadium in Wisconsin would be a tough pill to swallow, as it would turn a home game into nearly 200 miles of travel against a Big Ten foe that will blanket the venue in red. But there is a reason Northwestern is considering such a move.

The source shared that there are only two available venues for that date: Lambeau and SeatGeek Stadium, a 20,000-seat soccer venue in Chicago's south suburbs. Soldier Field, Wrigley Field and even Guaranteed Rate Field are unavailable.

Lambeau is at least an iconic stadium built for football that seats more than 81,000 and can accommodate a larger crowd. It’s also likely on a lot of fans' and players' bucket lists. The fact that it is located in Wisconsin is the obvious drawback.

The source said that the program is still weighing its options for that game, as it is for just about every home game on the schedule.

In fact, only two games have locations that are pretty much set at this time, according to the source. The Wildcats will play Indiana on Oct. 5 at SeatGeek, and host Ohio State at Wrigley Field on Nov. 16. The rest of the slate is still up in the air.

Northwestern Athletics issued the following statement when we requested comment about the venues for 2024 home games:

"Northwestern is still exploring options for where the team will play next season. At this time, contracts with venues are still being finalized and we will share information with you as soon as possible."

The emphasis in this entire endeavor, said the source, is trying to make games as convenient for fans as possible during the two years the Wildcats are away from Evanston as Ryan Field undergoes a complete, $800 million reconstruction.

Convenience seems hard to come by in this precarious situation.

The lead example is the season opener, currently scheduled against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Aug. 31. SeatGeek is set to host the North Coast Music Festival from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, making it unavailable. Soldier Field, the home of the Chicago Bears, is hosting a soccer match on Aug. 31; and not just any soccer match: it's Inter Miami, starring Lionel Messi, against the Chicago Fire. Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate Field are still hosting baseball games.

The source said that an option Northwestern is pursuing is pushing the game back a day to Sunday, Sept. 1, and playing at Soldier Field.

Northwestern will play its home games this season at some combination of SeatGeek and Wrigley, for sure. They are still evaluating Lambeau for one game, and pursuing opportunities at Soldier. So there is a solid rotation of options. The problem is that preexisting commitments make them hard to pin down.

Guaranteed Rate, home of the Chicago White Sox, is also an option, but not a likely one. Northwestern has an existing event and marketing partnership with Wrigley, where the Wildcats have played their three times since 2010, including last season. Guaranteed Rate is also about 10 miles further south from Evanston.