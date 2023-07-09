What started as a flicker with the two-week suspension of head coach Pat Fitzgerald on Friday has mushroomed into a wildfire that is threatening to engulf Fitzgerald, the Northwestern football program and possibly members of the school’s administration.

The episode began with Northwestern’s announcement of a two-week suspension for Fitzgerald as the result of a hazing investigation, a seemingly innocuous end to a six-month long process. Then the Daily Northwestern published an incendiary story the next day detailing disturbing hazing allegations from a former Wildcat player that were confirmed by a second player.

Now, the scandal is burning out of control.

Current and former Wildcat players leapt to the defense of their embattled coach, tweeting their support both individually and releasing a statement collectively. On Saturday night, NU president Michael Schill issued a statement of his own that reopened the door for further sanctions on Fitzgerald.

On Sunday, new developments emerged that have lent credence to some of the whistleblower’s allegations.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg tweeted that ESPN has in its possession a screen shot of the whiteboard the player described that identified a "SHREK’S LIST" of players' names and several bulleted items, including "naked slingshot" and "naked bear crawls."

WildcatReport has since confirmed with multiple staffers both the “running” of players and “car washes” that the unnamed player described in the Daily Northwestern's story. Running consisted of “a group of 8-10 upperclassmen dressed in various ‘Purge-like’ masks” surrounding and “dry humping” a player in the locker room. Car washes referred to players standing naked at the entrance to the showers and spinning around, forcing players entering the showers to rub up against naked men.

None of the staffers could confirm whether Fitzgerald was aware of these practices, but all of them expressed the idea that if they were aware of them, it was difficult to believe that coaches were not. And coaches are mandatory reporters of hazing, opening up a whole new level of culpability.