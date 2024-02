New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln-Way West linebacker Josh Veldman is Northwestern's only current offer to a linebacker in the Class of 2025, and that isn't something he takes for granted.

"They've been extremely interested these past couple weeks," said Veldman, who also visited Evanston for the Penn State game in 2023. "Ever since [head coach David] Braun and [defensive coordinator Tim] McGarigle came to watch me workout, it's been a fun experience.

"I'm blessed to be the only linebacker that they have offered [right now]."

