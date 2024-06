New offensive coordinator Zach Lujan is moving fast.

He landed the second quarterback of his five-month tenure on Saturday, when Palatine (Ill.) Fremd signal caller Johnny O'Brien committed to the Wildcats.

Lujan snagged 2025 quarterback Marcus Romain in March. Now, he's got his 2026 quarterback 18 months before signing day.

The Wildcats offered O'Brien after he visited the school for a quarterbacks camp on June 11 and he pulled the trigger on his decision just four days later.