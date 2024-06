Northwestern picked up a key cornerstone up front with the commitment of three-star tackle Michael O'Connell.

O'Connell is the second offensive lineman to commit to new offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle in the Class of 2025, and the first true tackle.

The Wildcats were the first to host O'Connell on an official visit on May 10-12, and he is the sixth player from that visit weekend to commit to the Wildcats.

O’Connell committed to Northwestern over offers from Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Kansas and more.