Offensive tackle Matt Keeler from Texas Tech announced his commitment to the Wildcats as a graduate transfer. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

After losing nine players to the transfer portal so far this cycle, Northwestern finally has one coming in.

Keeler fits a critical need for Northwestern, which lost three offensive linemen to the portal, including starting guard Josh Priebe. He was not a starter for the Red Raiders but played in all 25 games the last two seasons and was the No. 2 left tackle on the depth chart. He made two starts at right tackle in 2022.

Keeler fits the bill as a transfer for the Wildcats. For one, he is a graduate, scheduled to walk across the stage this spring. He is originally from the Chicago area and prepped at La Grange Park Nazareth Academy.

At 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, he has prototypical tackle size but could play inside or outside depending on needs.

It's been a long, winding road to Evanston for Keeler. After graduating from Nazareth, he spent one year at St. Thomas More, a prep school in Connecticut. He then began his college career at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas in the fall of 2020 before enrolling at Texas Tech.

He chose Texas Tech over Arizona State, East Carolina, Louisiana-Lafayette, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech, according to TexasTech.com.

Keeler's younger brother, Ryan, played defensive line at Rutgers and UNLV before tragically passing away due to cardiac dysrhythmia at age 20 last February.