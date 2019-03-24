J.J. McCarthy is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 class. He's 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, he's athletic and he can "spin it," as coaches like to say.

The La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy standout already has 25 schools on his offer list, including the scholarship offers he picked up from Miami and LSU over the last three days. So the battle to land the stud sophomore signal caller will be fierce.

But Northwestern has a few advantages in the race for McCarthy, who has already visited Evanston three times and likes to use the word "awesome" when talking about the program. He talks about the Wildcats, those advantages and his overall recruiting picture in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.