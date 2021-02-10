Head coach Pat Fitzgerald likes to say that Northwestern recruiting begins and ends in Chicago. One of the Chicagoland prospects that the Wildcats have zeroed in on for 2022 is Deuce McGuire.

The three-star offensive lineman from Evergreen Park (Ill.) Marist just picked up his offer from Northwestern on Jan. 27, but he says that he's been talking to Wildcat coaches since his freshman year.

So finally getting the offer was both "exciting and reassuring," he says.