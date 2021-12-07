Jack Lausch and Northwestern were both ready for early signing day.

Lausch, a two-star quarterback from Chicago Brother Rice, had already committed to Notre Dame, where he would be a preferred walkon for baseball and football. The Wildcats already had their quarterback commit for the 2022 class in Bennett Meredith.

But then fate intervened and derailed those plans for both parties. Meredith decommitted from Northwestern on Saturday. Later than same day, head coach Pat Fitzgerald offered Lausch a scholarship.

Now, Lausch has to decide between the two schools, which he says offer very similar things. He's scheduled an official visit to Northwestern this weekend. It will be his first time on campus.

But what makes Lausch's decision more complicated than most prospects is that he is weighing a scholarship vs. a PWO offer. Then, there's the baseball issue, which has yet to be resolved.

We talked to Lausch to get the latest.