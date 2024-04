Downers Grove (Ill.) North quarterback Owen Lansu took a visit to Northwestern for a spring practice on Saturday and left with his first Big Ten offer.

"Yeah, for sure," he said on if the offer carries more weight as his first from the Midwest's top league. "I told the coaches yesterday that I'm a hometown kid. My dream is to play in the Big Ten unless there's a school that really blows me away.

"I also know that Northwestern isn't a school that typically offers kids very early in the process, so for them to be my first Big Ten offer was honestly incredible."

