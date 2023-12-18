Head coach David Braun always talks about complementary football in all three phases.

Well, how about complementary recruiting in three roles? Braun has hosted linebacker Carson Cooney in all three of the positions he has held at Northwestern this year.

He hosted him at a linebackers camp when he was defensive coordinator in June, at an unofficial visit as the interim head coach in August, and now for a bowl practice where he extended Cooney an offer as the long-term head of the program.

Cooney came away from his trifecta of trips with a very positive impression of the program.

"They're building up something great," he said. "I feel like everyone should see that and I've seen it first hand."

