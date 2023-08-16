Northwestern's offense needs to bounce back in a big way after averaging 13.8 points per game last season, the worst mark in the Power Five. The first step of that process will be naming a starting quarterback.

Interim head coach David Braun declined to name one outright at today's press conference, but the battle is in its final stages and it'll be between Cincinnati transfer Ben Bryant and late-2022 incumbent Brendan Sullivan.

"I think we've seen good things out of both," Braun said after Wednesday's practice. "Brendan Sullivan definitely brings a different dynamic in terms of his athleticism and some of the things you can do with his speed.

"Ben is making some really sound decisions in the drop-back passing game, getting the ball out on time. Both are doing a great job of competing."

Braun's final comments signal that the next few days of practice, culminating in the scrimmage planned for this Saturday, will help the staff come to a decision.

"Ben and Sully have been doing a tremendous job," Braun added. "We're excited to give them a couple more opportunities to really crystallize how we'll move forward."

Bryant was one of three players who followed Braun in the press conference, and he spoke highly of his experience at Northwestern, even as he's been plunged into another quarterback battle.

"It's been a great process coming in here," Bryant said. "I mean everyone's welcomed me with open arms in the quarterback room, I can't speak enough to how awesome they've been.

"Any question I have they've been willing to answer. Coach [Mike Bajakian, the offensive coordinator] is such a good coach, and this is honestly one of the smartest quarterback rooms I've ever been around... I've done a lot of competitions throughout my career and the best guys going to play, and whoever coach decides to put out there is best for the team."

Bryant's had a steep learning curve since joining the roster this spring. He said he's been putting in work constantly to build up a rapport with his receivers.



