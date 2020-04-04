Northwestern’s coaching staff seems ideally suited for new four-star linebacker commit Mac Uihlein.

The No. 150-ranked prospect in the nation will learn from two of the best linebackers in not only Northwestern, but college football history while playing in Evanston. Position coach Tim McGarigle made 545 tackles, more than anyone else in FBS history, while head coach Pat Fitzgerald won back-to-back Bednarik Awards as the best defensive player in the nation in 1995-96.

But McGarigle’s and Fitzgerald’s talent as linebackers is not what caused Uihlein, the No. 2 prospect in Illinois, to pull the trigger and commit to the Wildcats on Friday night.

“It’s because they’re great people,” he said.