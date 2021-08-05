NOTEBOOK: OL Slaughter suffers first significant injury of training camp
On Wednesday, offensive lineman Jordyn Slaughter broke his ankle when he was rolled up on near the conclusion of the first half of practice. “It wasn’t a guy who was hit or fell down, it was a guy ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news