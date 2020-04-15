When Notre Dame offered Chicagoland offensive lineman Pat Coogan on March 26, it created a huge shift in his recruitment. Michigan was a big contender in his recruitment and enjoyed a recent visit to Ann Arbor. He visited Stanford earlier in the month and the Cardinal were a big contender for his commitment. Duke, another high academic institution, was making its mark on Coogan as well. But everything changed when Coogan added the Irish to his list, and Notre Dame, the school he grew up watching, jumped to the top of his list.

Notre Dame beat out several top programs for Pat Coogan. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

“Being from the Chicagoland area, there’s a big Notre Dame pull,” Coogan said. “My family has always been a Notre Dame family. On any given Saturday, we’ll turn on the Notre Dame game instead of any other team and watch them.”

Coogan already held over 20 scholarship offers before Notre Dame joined the race for him, but he became a national, household name after it occurred. Four days after the Irish offered, he landed an offer from Ohio State. Two days later, Oklahoma threw its hat into the ring as well. About an offer about the Sooners offered, Coogan picked up good news from the defending national champs, LSU. And to cap off his offer run, Texas A&M extended him a scholarship April 3.