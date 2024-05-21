Notre Dame football commit Christopher Burgess Jr. aiming for fifth star
INDIANAPOLIS — Christopher Burgess Jr. tends to get asked to take reps as a defensive tackle at showcase camps across the country. The four-star defensive end recruit doesn’t mind the challenge.
Burgess, who has been committed to Notre Dame since January, found himself in the same situation Sunday at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Indianapolis. He stepped up for his first one-on-one matchup at Decatur Central High School against 2026 offensive lineman Maxwell Robinson, a two-star prospect, at guard.
Burgess tried to beat Robinson inside on the first rep, which proved to be a little difficult. Then Burgess beat Robinson cleanly around his outside on the second rep. The 6-foot-3, 248-pound Burgess tends to stick to a similar mindset whether he’s rushing on the inside or outside.
“I basically do the same thing I do outside,” Burgess said. “I pick where I want to go and just go.”
Burgess took home a Gold Ball honorable mention as one of the top defensive line performers at Sunday’s camp. He was previously invited to the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville, Fla., in late June and intends to compete there.
“Get some extra work in and improve myself,” Burgess said of why he attended Sunday’s camp. “I’m trying to get my fifth (star).”
Burgess continued to climb Rivals’ 2025 rankings following his junior season Chicago Simeon. Rivals ranks Burgess as the No. 2 strongside defensive end and No. 38 overall, but he’s under consideration to be switched to a weakside defensive end prospect.
In Notre Dame’s top-ranked 2025 class of 21 commitments, Burgess is the highest ranked Irish commit. He’s excited about the talent that’s been gathered by head coach Marcus Freeman.
“It’s looking amazing,” Burgess said. “We're the best class in the country, so I feel like we’re going to make an impact these next couple years.”
Burgess plans to return to Notre Dame for an official visit June 14-16. He’ll be joined by several fellow Irish commits. In the past handful of months, Burgess has grown close connections with defensive end Joseph Reiff, defensive tackle Davion Dixon and quarterback Deuce Knight.
Burgess also keeps in regular contact with Irish defensive line coach Al Washington.
“It’s grown a lot since I committed,” Burgess said of his relationship with Washington. “We got closer. We talk more. We’re more consistent.”
Washington has guided Burgess to work on getting off the ball quicker and making better use of his hands. Burgess has abnormal length that should give him an advantage against many offensive linemen. Rivals measured his wingspan at 82 inches on Sunday.
Burgess is hoping to take advantage of his length by improving his explosiveness and strength this offseason. His progress will certainly be measured at next month’s Rivals event. In Sunday’s final one-on-ones, Burgess had some trouble trying to get around 6-6, 365-pound Tommy Tofi, a four-star recruit in the 2026 class.
More challenging matchups like that will be ahead for Burgess. He’s game for it.
Who’s he looking forward to going against at the Rivals Five-Star?
“Everybody.”
