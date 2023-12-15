Dominik Hulak is a four-star prospect. The Elmhurst (Ill.) IC Catholic Prep defender became the third Notre Dame commitment in the 2025 class to be promoted this week from three-star to four-star status. The new star rating for Hulak was revealed Thursday with the release of updated defensive position rankings for the 2025 class. Rivals now ranks Hulak, who the Irish have recruited as a potential vyper defensive end, as the No. 15 inside linebacker in the class. He was previously ranked No. 19 at the position. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTY5MDY3MDgzMiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

