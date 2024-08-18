Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTg5ODAwNDc0NyZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Advertisement

Related Content

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2QySjB5UWhxU29JP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE Notre Dame lost all four of its 2023 captains to the NFL this past offseason: left tackle Joe Alt, linebacker JD Bertrand, cornerback Cam Hart and quarterback Sam Hartman. Notre Dame had six captains in Freeman's first season as head coach in 2022: linebacker Bo Bauer, wide receiver Avery Davis, defensive end Isaiah Foskey, tight end Michael Mayer, offensive guard Jarrett Patterson and Bertrand. Three of Notre Dame's 2024 captains were rated as three-star recruits out of high school by Rivals: Kiser, Leonard and Watts. Mills and Morrison were both four-star recruits. The quintet has combined to play 192 games in college football — Kiser's 53, Mills' 48, Watts' 39, Leonard's 27 and Morrison's 25.

Click here to sign up!