Four-star DE Christopher Burgess Jr.

New ranking: Moved up 23 spots to No. 39 overall Season statistics: Burgess' season was shortened to six games due to injury but the 6-foot-4, 241-pound defender still managed 12 tackles, including four for loss and two sacks. He also recorded at least one pass deflection from the line of scrimmage. Recent visit history: July 30, 2023, Sept. 23 (Ohio State game) and Jan. 20, 2024 The rundown: Not shortly after announcing his commitment during NBC's Army All-American broadcast on Jan. 6, Burgess felt it was important to attend junior day and spend more time with Freeman and defensive line coach Al Washington. The Chicago Simeon defender has reported three new offers from Arkansas, Florida State and Vanderbilt since committing, but isn't looking around and feels comfortable with Notre Dame from a football, academic and familial standpoint. Burgess brought his father and brother along for junior day last month, attended the Ohio State game with his mother and father, and has commented under recent commitment posts on X/Twitter with emojis congratulating ND's recent commits like offensive tackle Matty Augustine and wide receiver Shaun Terry.

Four-star OT Owen Strebig

New ranking: Moved up 22 spots to No. 44 overall Season statistics: N/A Recent visit history: July 30, 2023, Sept. 23 (Ohio State game), Oct. 14 (USC game) and Jan. 20, 2024 The rundown: The 6-8, 295-pound Waukesha (Wisc.) Catholic Memorial recruit committed to the Irish over USC, Wisconsin, Florida State and Miami (Fla.) earlier this month and is one of two commits from Wisconsin — along with TE James Flanigan — in Notre Dame's class. Freeman and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph pitched Strebig with the 4-for-40 plan, but also on replacing Joe Alt, a projected first-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft this April.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3RyZSBEYW1lIGNvYWNoZXMgZ2F2ZSBuZXcgY29tbWl0IE93ZW4g U3RyZWJpZyBhIGJpZyBjb21wLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVEphbWVzTkQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRKYW1lc05EPC9h PiAvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2Jvd2xlczAxP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjYm93bGVzMDE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby91d3JZazJTVzJCIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdXdyWWsy U1cyQjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBZGFtIEdvcm5leSAoQGFkYW1nb3JuZXkp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5leS9zdGF0 dXMvMTc1NTcyOTk0Mzg1MjY0MjU2NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5G ZWJydWFyeSA4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Four-star QB Deuce Knight

New ranking: Moved down 18 spots to No. 52 overall Season statistics: After beginning the season at Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy, Knight returned to Lucedale (Miss.) George County High — his original school — completed 84 of 168 passes for 1,420 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran 64 times for 340 yards and eight touchdowns. Recent visit history: July 27, 2023, Sept. 23 (Ohio State game), Oct. 14 (USC game), Nov. 18 (Wake Forest game) and Jan. 20, 2024 The rundown: Alabama, Colorado, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and South Carolina are still reaching out to Knight despite his commitment, and the 6-4, 190-pound quarterback is listening, but not wavering in his verbal pledge to the Freeman and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli. Knight plans to visit the Irish from March 21-24 before taking an official visit on June 14-16 and has no scheduled trips to other schools. Knight has been an ambassador for Notre Dame's class since joining last September and that continued on social media after Augustine's commitment last week.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCBkYXkgdG8gYmUgYSBOb3RyZSBEYW1lIFF1YXJ0ZXJiYWNr IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy93ZWxscHJv dGVjdGVkP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jd2Vs bHByb3RlY3RlZDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEZXVjZSBLbmlnaHQgKEBEZXVj ZUtuaWdodCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EZXVjZUtu aWdodC9zdGF0dXMvMTc1OTk2NjAwMzY4Mzg1MjQ0MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Four-star S Ivan Taylor

New ranking: Moved down 21 spots to No. 111 overall Season statistics: Taylor roamed Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange's secondary and totaled 45 tackles, including 22 solo and six for loss. He also caused four fumbles, made an interception and registered with one pass breakup. Recent visit history: July 30, 2023, Oct. 28 (Pitt game), Nov. 18 (Wake Forest game) and Jan. 20, 2024 The rundown: Safeties coach Chris O'Leary's decision to bolt for the NFL on the Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff has Taylor praying about his decision, but it hasn't resulted in a decommitment to this point. The 5-11, 170-pound recruit, who is the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers Ike Taylor, originally committed to Notre Dame because of his faith, but also the relationships with the coaching and recruiting staff. Taylor is expected to set a visit date this spring before an official visit this summer, where he said his goal is to build more familiarity with defensive backs coach/defensive pass game coordinator Mike Mickens and defensive coordinator Al Golden.

Cree Thomas is Notre Dame's only cornerback commit in the 2025 recruiting class, and he is the third-highest ranked defensive commit behind Christopher Burgess Jr. and Ivan Taylor. (Photo Provided)

Four-star CB Cree Thomas

New ranking: Moved down 10 spots to No. 233 overall Season statistics: Thomas attends Phoneix Brophy Prep, the same school that produced Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison, and tallied 43 tackles, including 34 solo, along with five interceptions (one pick-6) and four pass breakups last fall. Recent visit history: Oct. 14, 2023 (USC game), Oct. 28 (Pitt game) and Jan. 20, 2024 The rundown: Thomas hasn't taken any visits or reported new offers after last November's commitment, and is locked in with Mickens as ND's only cornerback commit heading into the spring and summer. Thomas was a prospect that the Irish offered while he was unranked and unrated, but a strong junior season elevated him to one of the highest-ranked players in Notre Dame's class.

Four-star DE Joseph Reiff