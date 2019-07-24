Even though he's just getting ready to start his sophomore season of high school ball, Class of 2022 Illinois wide receiver Tyler Morris has already caught the attention of several major programs. Last month, he hit the road to make a few visits and participate in some camps, and it only helped him net more offers. Two of the of the schools that were impressed with Morris were Notre Dame and Michigan. Rivals.com caught up with him to talk about both programs.

"I took visits to Notre Dame and Michigan in June.

Notre Dame: "It was fun. I didn't get tot see as much of the campus because we were in a hurry but I'll be back again later for sure. I worked out at the camp and I had a good time."



Feedback from coaches: "I got to talk to some of the assistant coaches and it was nice to interact with them. Overall they said I did well. They liked what I did in one-on-ones and we got to take some time and work on small fundamentals that i think can really help my game."



Offer: "That was a really big offer for me because they had only offered one other freshman at the time and because I didn't even know that they really knew about me. It was pretty crazy."



Return visit: "I'll try to be up there this fall for a game and take a few more visits after that."

Michigan: "It was a nice visit. I got to spend a little more time with the coaches and get a nice vision of the school. It was nice to be able to see everything and get to know the coaches.



Campus: "It was cool being on a college campus and just getting a feel for what it would be like if you were there as a student."



Coaches: " I talked to Coach Gattis and we met with Coach Harbaugh in his office. They said they like my playing style and speed and space is their new vision for their offense and they said that's why they like me and why they think I'll be a good fit in their offense. I'm excited to see how their new offense looks this fall."

Return visit: "I plan on getting back for a game for sure."